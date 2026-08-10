BMW lists M 1000 RS for 2027 in EPA/CARB filings
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BMW is adding the M 1000 RS to its M series lineup, expected as a 2027 model-year model.
Official documents confirm it appears in EPA and CARB filings alongside the M 1000 RR, suggesting it will share the same 999 cc inline-four engine.
RS denotes touring, inline-four debut
The "RS" stands for Reise und Sport ("Travel and Sport"), so this bike is all about sporty touring.
It's also the first RS model to use BMW's inline-four platform instead of its usual boxer twin.
Plus, BMW is not stopping here: BMW is also likely working on an M 1300 GS, hinting at even more high-performance options soon.