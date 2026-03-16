BMW M 1000 R arrives in India, costs ₹33.5cr
BMW's new M 1000 R hyper-roadster has landed in India, starting at ₹33.50 lakh.
Designed for thrill-seekers, it packs a ShiftCam-tuned engine, aggressive twin headlights, and a central air intake, bringing serious track vibes to city roads.
It can hit a top speed of 280km/h
Under the hood is a four-cylinder inline engine pushing out 210hp and 113 Nm of torque.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 280km/h.
M Winglets add up to 11kg of downforce at high speeds, helping you stay planted when things get fast.
It has a sharp-looking 6.5-inch TFT display
You get advanced tech like ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, Race Pro modes, and adjustable chassis.
There's also a quick action throttle, optional carbon wheels package, plus a sharp-looking 6.5-inch TFT display for all your ride data.
How much does it cost?
The base model sits above rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S by about ₹1 lakh; the fully-loaded M-Competition package goes up with extras like carbon parts and GPS lap timer.
If you want one of the most powerful roadsters around, and have the budget, it's definitely worth a look.