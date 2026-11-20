This isn't your average police bike: the BMW M 1000 RR packs a 999 cc engine and can reach up to 314km/h, all while staying lightweight thanks to carbon fiber parts.

It's also kitted out with practical touches like a speaker that could be a PA announcement system and extra lights for better visibility during operations.

Dubai Police says adding this superbike is part of its push for cutting-edge tech to keep the city safe and support its busy tourism scene.