BMW M 1000 RR debuts as Dubai Police patrol bike
Dubai Police just rolled out the BMW M 1000 RR as its latest patrol bike, debuting it at the World Police Summit on November 20, 2026.
With its sharp white-and-green look and "Police" branding in both English and Arabic, it definitely stands out on city streets.
Bike reaches 314km/h top speed
This isn't your average police bike: the BMW M 1000 RR packs a 999 cc engine and can reach up to 314km/h, all while staying lightweight thanks to carbon fiber parts.
It's also kitted out with practical touches like a speaker that could be a PA announcement system and extra lights for better visibility during operations.
Dubai Police says adding this superbike is part of its push for cutting-edge tech to keep the city safe and support its busy tourism scene.