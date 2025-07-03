Next Article
Auto • Jul 03, 2025
BMW M2 CS shatters Nurburgring record with blazing speed
BMW's M2 CS just set a new compact car lap record at the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, clocking 7:25.5 minutes—eight seconds faster than the previous best.
Driven by BMW M engineer Jorg Weidinger, it also beat the old M2's time by 13 seconds.
TL;DR
M2 CS' 523hp engine and US-bound production numbers
The M2 CS is powered by a 523hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine and hits 0-97km/h in just 3.7 seconds, topping out at 303km/h.
Its standout performance has led to more units being made for the US, with prices starting at $99,775.
M2 CS vs rivals, Nurburgring lap times
This run puts the M2 CS ahead of rivals like the Audi RS3 and makes it one of only a few BMWs to break the 7:30 barrier at Nurburgring—cementing its spot as a top performer in its class.