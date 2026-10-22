BMW Motorrad files India design patent for Vision CE scooter
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BMW Motorrad just filed a design patent in India for its Vision CE self-balancing electric scooter.
First shown off at IAA Mobility 2025, this scooter can literally stand upright on its own, no kickstand needed, offering car-like stability even when you're stopped.
Looks like BMW is eyeing the Indian market for this next-gen ride.
Vision CE prioritizes rider safety
The Vision CE isn't just about flashy tech: it's built with safety in mind.
There's a steel frame to shield your legs, a protective cage so riders may not need special gear or even a helmet, plus side protectors and padded areas to help minimize injuries.
It also packs smart features like rear radar for collision alerts and switches to regular stand mode when parked to save battery.