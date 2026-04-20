BMW Motorrad India opens F 450 GS prebookings today

F 450 GS features and variants

The F 450 GS comes loaded: upside-down front forks, rear monoshock with 180mm travel, Brembo front brakes, ByBre rear brakes, a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, heated grips, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Engine Drag Torque Control (EDTC).

You can pick from four variants: Basic, Exclusive, Sport, or the top-end GS Trophy, which adds extras like an Easy Ride Clutch and a tinted rally screen for those who want more adventure-ready features.