BMW Motorrad unveils F 450 RR fully-faired middleweight supersport
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BMW Motorrad just dropped the F 450 RR, a sleek, fully-faired supersport that rounds out its middleweight lineup.
Designed to welcome new riders into the BMW supersport family, it borrows design cues from the S 1000 RR: think sharp fairing and bold wings for that race-ready vibe.
F 450 RR engine and electronics
Powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin engine (48hp, 43 Nm), the F 450 RR comes with a six-speed gearbox plus optional quick-shifter.
Tech-wise, you get a big 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, music controls, and four ride modes (including customizable Race Pro).
Safety features like ABS Pro and traction control are among the listed rider aids.