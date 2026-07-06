BMW Motorrad updates 12-bike 2027 lineup, showrooms August 2026
Auto
BMW Motorrad just rolled out updates for 12 bikes in its 2027 lineup, landing in showrooms in August 2026.
Highlights include new colorways like Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport for the S 1000 RR superbike.
The M package now features standard M forged wheels, with an option to upgrade to lighter carbon wheels.
BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR lightened
The M 1000 RR gets a lighter frame, improved flexibility, and drops about 1.3kg, plus there's an optional M Track package loaded with racing-focused parts.
Other models get their own tweaks: the K 1600 series comes in a sleek Imperial Blue, R 1300 R/RS add touring gear, F 900 R/XR can be had with the M endurance chain as part of the accessory comfort package, and the R 12 GS debuts a new Frozen Brooklyn Grey shade.