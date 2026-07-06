BMW Motorrad updates 12-bike 2027 lineup, showrooms August 2026

BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR lightened

The M 1000 RR gets a lighter frame, improved flexibility, and drops about 1.3kg, plus there's an optional M Track package loaded with racing-focused parts.

Other models get their own tweaks: the K 1600 series comes in a sleek Imperial Blue, R 1300 R/RS add touring gear, F 900 R/XR can be had with the M endurance chain as part of the accessory comfort package, and the R 12 GS debuts a new Frozen Brooklyn Grey shade.