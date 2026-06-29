BMW previews X5 Neue Klasse SUV with 5 powertrains
BMW just dropped a sneak peek of its new X5 Neue Klasse SUV, teased ahead of its global debut.
This next-gen model is all about options: you'll get to pick from five different powertrains: classic engines with mild-hybrid tech, plug-in hybrids, the all-electric iX5, and even a hydrogen-powered version that's aiming for production by 2028.
BMW is promising groundbreaking advancements with this lineup.
iX5 offers up to 144 kWh
The electric iX5 is leading the charge with BMW's latest sixth-generation eDrive system: think faster charging thanks to an 800V setup and cylindrical battery cells.
It'll pack their largest battery yet (up to 144 kWh) and dual motors for all-wheel drive.
The Neue Klasse platform also brings in cool updates like the 'Heart of Joy' control system for smoother braking and traction, plus advanced safety features.
Even the hydrogen model gets a smart design that saves cabin space while sharing parts with other versions.