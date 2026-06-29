BMW previews X5 Neue Klasse SUV with 5 powertrains

iX5 offers up to 144 kWh

The electric iX5 is leading the charge with BMW's latest sixth-generation eDrive system: think faster charging thanks to an 800V setup and cylindrical battery cells.

It'll pack their largest battery yet (up to 144 kWh) and dual motors for all-wheel drive.

The Neue Klasse platform also brings in cool updates like the 'Heart of Joy' control system for smoother braking and traction, plus advanced safety features.

Even the hydrogen model gets a smart design that saves cabin space while sharing parts with other versions.