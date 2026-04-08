BMW refreshes i7 with Rimac tech for Beijing Auto Show

BMW Rimac batteries boost density 20%

The big news is a next-gen battery system co-developed by BMW and Rimac. Thanks to new cylindrical cells and smarter battery management, energy density gets a 20% boost, so expect better performance and faster charging (though exact range details are still under wraps).

On the outside, you'll spot tweaks like a more squared-off grille and chunkier daytime running lights.

The high-tech interior vibe stays put, keeping things luxe and modern.

Production for these new batteries is planned in Croatia.