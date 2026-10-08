BMW reveals iX3 M60 xDrive: 612hp, 754km range
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BMW just dropped the iX3 M60 xDrive, its most powerful Neue Klasse SUV yet.
With 612hp under the hood and a range of up to 754km, this model is all about speed and stamina.
Production kicks off in Hungary in spring 2027.
iX3 M60 3.9s, 400kW charging
This SUV rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds thanks to its dual-motor setup and new Gen 6 rear motor.
You get a quick top-up too: 400 kW DC fast charging adds up to 340km of range in 10 minutes.