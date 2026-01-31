BMW's iconic logo gets a makeover: What has changed?

BMW has given its iconic logo a subtle makeover. The changes, while minor, are part of the company's plan to introduce its Neue Klasse design language. The new logo made its debut on the 2026 BMW iX3 EV SUV and will be seen on other models starting next month. The updated roundel features a matte finish instead of the previous glossy one and does away with an inner chrome ring for a flatter overall appearance.

Changes The logo retains the original design but looks more modern The new logo retains the black ring with the initials of Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works), enclosing a circle divided into four quadrants: two blue and two white. However, the inner chrome ring has been removed and the finish on the black surround is now matte instead of glossy. These subtle design tweaks were explained by BMW's design chief Oliver Heilmer who said they wanted to "keep the heritage but bring more precision to the logo."

Logo legacy A look at the history of BMW's iconic logo The BMW roundel has a rich history, dating back to the early 1920s when two aircraft companies merged. The original logo featured the name of Rapp Motorenwerke around a horse head on a plinth. Over time, it evolved into the light blue-and-white checker design we know today, inspired by the official Bavarian flag. Despite these changes over more than a century, the basic elements of blue-and-white quadrants have remained intact since 1953.

