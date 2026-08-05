BMW starts animated 'Spider-Man' ads on car screens, owners annoyed
BMW just rolled out ads for the new Spider-Man movie on its car screens, and people aren't thrilled.
Starting July 27, every time you start your BMW, an animated ad pops up and you have to skip it before using navigation or music.
The campaign runs in more than 70 markets until August 10 and is being called a "special surprise," but few owners were pleased.
BMW owners complain about ads online
BMW owners quickly took to social media to complain, calling the move annoying: one user bluntly said, "BMW should stop with this."
Many feel they signed up for software updates, not ads.
This isn't BMW's first controversy: charging extra for features like heated seats and failed attempts to monetize Apple CarPlay have already left some customers frustrated with how the brand handles tech in their cars.