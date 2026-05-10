BMW to fit 'M Ignite' in M2 M3 M4 mid-2026
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BMW is bringing a fresh ignition system called "BMW M Ignite" to its sporty M2, M3, and M4 models starting mid-2026.
Inspired by motorsport and patented in 2024, this tech aims to boost engine efficiency while helping BMW meet the tougher Euro 7 emissions rules kicking in November 2026.
Pre-chamber ignition reduces knock, enables upgrades
Instead of just one spark plug per cylinder, "BMW M Ignite" adds a pre-chamber with its own spark plug.
When you push the engine hard, it sparks off extra jets that make combustion smoother and more efficient, meaning less heat and fewer knocks even at high speeds.
The engines will keep their current power but get smarter upgrades like higher compression ratios and variable turbo geometry to stay fast (and cleaner) for years to come.