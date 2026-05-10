BMW to fit 'M Ignite' in M2 M3 M4 mid-2026

Pre-chamber ignition reduces knock, enables upgrades

Instead of just one spark plug per cylinder, "BMW M Ignite" adds a pre-chamber with its own spark plug.

When you push the engine hard, it sparks off extra jets that make combustion smoother and more efficient, meaning less heat and fewer knocks even at high speeds.

The engines will keep their current power but get smarter upgrades like higher compression ratios and variable turbo geometry to stay fast (and cleaner) for years to come.