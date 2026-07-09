BMW to introduce M2 M xDrive coupe in India soon

M2 M xDrive features 480-hp engine

The M2 M xDrive packs a 480-hp, 3.0-liter turbo engine and uses an AWD system that only kicks power to the front wheels when needed, so you still get that classic sporty feel.

It sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds (quicker than the RWD), and offers an automatic gearbox.