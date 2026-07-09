BMW to introduce M2 M xDrive coupe in India soon
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BMW is bringing the M2 M xDrive Coupe to India soon.
This new all-wheel-drive (AWD) version joins the entry-level M lineup alongside its rear-wheel-drive (RWD) siblings, which start at ₹1.06 crore.
The car made its global debut just last month.
M2 M xDrive features 480-hp engine
The M2 M xDrive packs a 480-hp, 3.0-liter turbo engine and uses an AWD system that only kicks power to the front wheels when needed, so you still get that classic sporty feel.
It sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds (quicker than the RWD), and offers an automatic gearbox.