BMW unveils 1st Alpina V8 sedan since takeover in 2027
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BMW just revealed that its first Alpina model since taking over will be a big, V8-powered sedan, dropping in 2027.
Built on the updated 7 Series, it's meant to carry on the legacy of the Alpina B7 (which wrapped up in 2022).
The news came out at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
Alpina sedan promises over 536hp
This sedan is set to show off design vibes from the Vision BMW Alpina concept coupe and promises even more power than previous V8s (think more than 536hp) with classic Alpina tuning for that signature blend of luxury and performance.
Since taking over the Alpina brand name, BMW has been working to keep that unique Alpina feel alive while giving it a modern twist.