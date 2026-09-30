BMW unveils 8th-generation 3 Series: i3 EV and M350 xDrive
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BMW just dropped the eighth-generation 3 Series, and it's got something for everyone: an all-electric i3 and a sporty gas M350 xDrive.
The design sticks to that familiar three-box shape but stretches out a bit with a longer wheelbase and a bold new grille-headlamp look.
If you're into hybrids, there's one coming next year.
BMW 3 Series features panoramic iDrive
The i3 packs up to 469hp from its big battery, promising up to 912km on a single charge, pretty wild for an EV sedan.
Prefer fuel? The M350 xDrive brings 443hp with its mild-hybrid turbo engine and rockets from 0 to 100km per hour in just over four seconds.
Both models feature BMW's huge Panoramic iDrive touchscreen with Alexa+ AI built in, landing in showrooms by 2027.