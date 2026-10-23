BMW unveils compact F 450 RR with 48-hp twin engine
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BMW just pulled the wraps off the F 450 RR, its most compact sports bike yet.
Inspired by the bigger S 1000 RR, this new ride packs a 48-hp twin-cylinder engine and comes loaded with features like Dynamic Traction Control and multiple riding modes.
F 450 RR US arrival mid-2027
The F 450 RR shares its frame with the F 450 GS but stands out thanks to lightweight magnesium parts and a stainless-steel exhaust tucked beneath the engine and equipped with two catalytic converters.
You will also get a sharp-looking 6.5-inch TFT display for all your ride info.
When it lands in the US around mid-2027, only the M Sport version will be available, priced at $7,815. Expect it to go head-to-head with bikes like the Aprilia RS 457 and Kawasaki Ninja 500.