BMW unveils compact F 450 RR with 48-hp twin engine

The F 450 RR shares its frame with the F 450 GS but stands out thanks to lightweight magnesium parts and a stainless-steel exhaust tucked beneath the engine and equipped with two catalytic converters.

You will also get a sharp-looking 6.5-inch TFT display for all your ride info.

When it lands in the US around mid-2027, only the M Sport version will be available, priced at $7,815. Expect it to go head-to-head with bikes like the Aprilia RS 457 and Kawasaki Ninja 500.