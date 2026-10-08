BMW unveils iX4 electric SUV with standard M Sport package
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BMW just pulled the wraps off the iX4, its latest all-electric SUV with a sporty, coupe-inspired look.
Set to roll out in early 2027, the iX4 comes in two all-wheel-drive versions and includes BMW's signature M Sport Package as standard, so it's got both style and performance covered.
iX4 prices start at $66,220
The base iX4 50 xDrive packs 463hp and does 0-97km/h in just 4.7 seconds, while the punchier M60 xDrive variant jumps to 603hp and sprints to 0-97km/h in only 3.7 seconds.
The iX4 50 offers up to 689km on a single charge. Prices start at $66,220.
The iX4 officially hits showrooms in March 2027: electric SUVs are getting seriously exciting!