BMW unveils M 1000 RS at EICMA 2026 with 218hp
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BMW Motorrad just revealed the M 1000 RS at EICMA 2026, and they're calling it the world's most powerful hyper naked motorcycle.
It runs on a 999 cc engine borrowed from its superbike, pushing out a wild 218hp.
The bike is seriously light at just 196kg, thanks to carbon fiber and titanium parts, making it all about speed and agility.
BMW M 1000 RS priced €40,000
The M 1000 RS stands out with its dark look, carbon fiber winglets, and signature RS branding.
You get premium touches like M Carbon wheels, a brushed aluminum tank, heated grips, and an Alcantara-style seat.
Only 1,000 units will be sold worldwide at €40,000 (about ₹41 lakh).
Hitting the market in March 2027, it'll go head-to-head with heavyweights like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP and KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo.