Existing BMW cars won't be upgraded for E30 ethanol blends

Regulatory measures

Need for advance timelines when new fuels are introduced

Brar suggested that government agencies should ensure the introduction of new fuels doesn't affect existing vehicles. He also stressed on the need for advance timelines when new fuels are introduced. This would give carmakers enough time to make necessary adjustments to their vehicles to comply with new mandates. Reports have indicated that multiple fuel blends could be made available at fuel stations after tests on higher ethanol blends are completed.