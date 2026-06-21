Existing BMW cars won't be upgraded for E30 ethanol blends
What's the story
As India moves toward a greener future, debate over ethanol blending in fuels has intensified. The government is considering higher blends like E22, E25, E27, and E30 to cut down on imported fuel dependency. However, existing vehicles running on E20 or lower may not be able to support these blends. In a recent interview with Car and Bike, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, ruled out the possibility of upgrading existing cars to support E30 blends.
Fuel concerns
Concerns about the impact of higher ethanol blends
Brar also expressed concerns about the impact of higher ethanol blends on existing vehicles. He said, "Higher blends may be okay for vehicles that are designed for it. But there is a big question mark on what happens to existing vehicles." This concern is particularly relevant as MINI has aggressive plans for the Indian market and any issues with fuel blend could create unnecessary challenges.
Regulatory measures
Need for advance timelines when new fuels are introduced
Brar suggested that government agencies should ensure the introduction of new fuels doesn't affect existing vehicles. He also stressed on the need for advance timelines when new fuels are introduced. This would give carmakers enough time to make necessary adjustments to their vehicles to comply with new mandates. Reports have indicated that multiple fuel blends could be made available at fuel stations after tests on higher ethanol blends are completed.