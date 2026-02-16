BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro launched in India
BMW just dropped the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India, starting at ₹74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
It packs a punchy 2.0L turbo-petrol engine with 258hp and 400Nm of torque—quite a jump from the base model.
You also get mild hybrid tech, all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic for smooth rides.
This X3 sprints from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds (that's 1.5 seconds quicker than before) and still manages a solid 14.61km/l fuel efficiency.
Looks-wise, it stands out with big 20-inch alloys, smoked headlamps, red brake calipers, gloss black accents, M badges, and a cool Brooklyn Grey paint job.
Features include a Harman Kardon sound system and ADAS tech
Step inside for Veganza leatherette seats, flashy M puddle lamps, and signature seatbelt stripes.
Tech is top-notch: there's a huge 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof—even ventilated front seats and ADAS safety features.
It competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLC300
Power-wise it matches up to the Mercedes-Benz GLC300 and brings an increased front/rear track (up to 45mm) and adaptive suspension, aimed at improving handling.
If you want sporty looks plus plenty of tech without compromising on speed or comfort—this new X3 is worth a look!