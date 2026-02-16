BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro launched in India

This X3 sprints from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds (that's 1.5 seconds quicker than before) and still manages a solid 14.61km/l fuel efficiency. Looks-wise, it stands out with big 20-inch alloys, smoked headlamps, red brake calipers, gloss black accents, M badges, and a cool Brooklyn Grey paint job.

It competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLC300

Power-wise it matches up to the Mercedes-Benz GLC300 and brings an increased front/rear track (up to 45mm) and adaptive suspension, aimed at improving handling.

If you want sporty looks plus plenty of tech without compromising on speed or comfort—this new X3 is worth a look!