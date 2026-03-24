BMW's 7 Series facelift and new X5 leaked
BMW's 7 Series facelift and the all-new X5 SUV just got leaked ahead of their debut later in 2026.
The 7 Series now rocks slimmer LED lights, bold rectangular grilles, and a cleaner bumper design.
Meanwhile, the next-generation X5 stands out with its fresh Neue Klasse look: think upright stance, slim LED grilles, retractable handles, and wide tail lamps.
What about the powertrains?
The 2026 X5 sDrive40i runs on a 375-hp mild-hybrid engine and hits 0 to 97km/h in about five seconds, pretty quick for an SUV.
If you're into hybrids, the xDrive50e plug-in version delivers a punchy 483hp and up to 61km of electric-only range.
Inside the updated 7 Series, expect BMW's latest tech: digital displays plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
BMW's shift toward cleaner designs and smarter tech
Both models show off BMW's shift toward cleaner designs and smarter tech, especially with the X5 adopting that modern Neue Klasse vibe seen on their EVs.
If you're eyeing luxury with future-ready features (and sportier styling), these leaks are worth your attention.