BMW's 7 Series facelift and new X5 leaked Auto Mar 24, 2026

BMW's 7 Series facelift and the all-new X5 SUV just got leaked ahead of their debut later in 2026.

The 7 Series now rocks slimmer LED lights, bold rectangular grilles, and a cleaner bumper design.

Meanwhile, the next-generation X5 stands out with its fresh Neue Klasse look: think upright stance, slim LED grilles, retractable handles, and wide tail lamps.