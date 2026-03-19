BMW's all-new i3 is an electric 3 Series with no

BMW just unveiled the i3, an all-electric take on its classic 3 Series sedan. Built on the new Neue Klasse platform, the i3 50 xDrive packs dual motors for a punchy 469hp and 645 Nm of torque, all wrapped in a sleek, familiar body.

It can go up to 900km on a single This i3 can go up to 900km on a single charge (WLTP), placing it among the longest-range electric sedans.

Thanks to fast-charging tech, the i3 can add roughly 400km of range in about 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

It's also ready for bidirectional charging, meaning your car can power your gadgets or even send energy back to your home or the grid.

The cabin features a massive heads-up display and a Inside, you get a huge panoramic heads-up display and a sharp 17.9-inch touchscreen running BMW's latest OS.

Four onboard "Superbrains" handle everything from driving dynamics to infotainment, while zonal wiring keeps things light and efficient.