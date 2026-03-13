BMW's iX3 EV packs 463hp, offers 644km of range

BMW launched its first Neue Klasse EV, the iX3, in March 2026. This all-wheel-drive SUV packs 463hp, 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds (Dragy PRO measured 4.59 s), and offers up to 644km of range. Availability follows the March 2026 launch, with prices from $60,000 (approximately ₹49 lakh).

The SUV supports fast charging at up to 400 kW The iX3's big 108 kWh battery uses an 800-volt system, letting you add up to 370km in just 10 minutes at a fast charger (up to 400 kW).

Inside, you get a huge panoramic HUD, a massive 17.9-inch touchscreen, and the "Heart of Joy" control unit for that signature BMW feel.

It can tow up to 1996kg Cargo space goes from roomy (520-liter) to massive (1,750-liter), plus there's extra storage in the frunk.

The iX3 can tow up to 1996kg and has a Highway Assistant feature for hands-free cruising at speeds up to 137km/h.