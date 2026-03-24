BMW's M3 Touring 24H race wagon is no joke

The M3 Touring 24H is built on a carbon-fiber-reinforced wagon body, rocking faux rear doors and a big swan-neck rear wing for better aerodynamics. Under the hood, there's a punchy 590-hp twin-turbo inline-6 engine paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox, all sending power to the rear wheels.

It might not be the fastest, but it's the coolest

It's longer and taller than its sibling, the M4 GT3 EVO — think extra cargo space vibes, but for racing.

The added size means more drag (so it won't win straight-line sprints), but it still matches cornering speeds.

It might not beat the purebred GT3s overall, but seeing a wagon compete at this level is pretty wild!