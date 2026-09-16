Bovensiepen launches 99-car Spider based on BMW Z4 M40i
Say hello to the Spider, a super-exclusive roadster based on the BMW Z4 M40i, with just 99 cars up for grabs.
Bovensiepen has given it custom design tweaks, upgraded suspension, and improved cooling.
Orders are open now, and if you're lucky enough to snag one, deliveries start early 2027.
Bovensiepen Spider 435hp with numbered plaque
Under the hood, there's a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine pushing out 435hp, so it's seriously quick.
The car keeps that classic Z4 vibe but adds standout touches like a gloss-black splitter and rear spoiler.
Inside, you get Vernasca leather seats, Harman Kardon sound as standard, and options for full-leather interiors or personalized headrests.
Each car comes with its own numbered production plaque, making this a dream for anyone who loves rare rides with style.