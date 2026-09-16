Bovensiepen launches 99-car Spider based on BMW Z4 M40i

Under the hood, there's a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine pushing out 435hp, so it's seriously quick.

The car keeps that classic Z4 vibe but adds standout touches like a gloss-black splitter and rear spoiler.

Inside, you get Vernasca leather seats, Harman Kardon sound as standard, and options for full-leather interiors or personalized headrests.

Each car comes with its own numbered production plaque, making this a dream for anyone who loves rare rides with style.