Brabus, DAB Motors and Fragment Design create $50,000 Urban E
Auto
Brabus just teamed up with DAB Motors and Fragment Design to create the Urban E Fragment Edition, a super limited electric motorcycle.
With a price tag of $50,000 and only 10 being made, this exclusive ride.
Handcrafted in France with 37-horsepower motor
The Urban E Fragment Edition stands out with its sleek black-and-white look, carbon-fiber details, and a see-through LED taillight with the Fragment logo incorporated into it.
It packs a 37-horsepower motor built for city streets, plus five riding modes and charging (just 3 to 4 hours).
Each bike is handcrafted in France, perfect if you're into unique design over mainstream specs.