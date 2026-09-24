Brabus reveals 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, 888-hp, €1,059,980, 10 units
Brabus has just revealed the 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, a wild convertible take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Only 10 of these will be made, each with a pre-VAT export price of €890,740 and a tax-included sticker price of €1,059,980.
With a whopping 888-hp under the hood, this SUV blends serious speed with extreme exclusivity.
Brabus says over 500 new parts
Powered by a tuned 4.5-liter V-8, the Cabrio rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds and is limited to 240km/h for top speed.
The soft top opens in just 20 seconds, and you get massive 24-inch wheels plus an adjustable suspension for smoother rides.
Each car comes with a digital passport for authenticity and goes through heavy rain testing to make sure that fancy roof holds up.
Brabus says over 500 new parts went into turning this G-Wagon into something truly unique.