Brabus reveals Bodo grand tourer honoring Bodo Buschmann, €1m (₹9.5cr)
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Brabus just dropped the Brabus Bodo, a seriously exclusive grand tourer honoring their founder, Bodo Buschmann.
Revealed at Lake Como's FuoriConcorso event, this beast is capped at only 77 units worldwide and comes with a jaw-dropping €1 million (about ₹9.5 crore) starting price before taxes.
Handbuilt V12, 1,000hp, carbon-fiber body
Under the hood, you get a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 biturbo engine pushing out 1,000hp, enough to hit 0-100km/h in three seconds and top out at 360km/h.
The body is all carbon-fiber for lightness and agility, with active aerodynamics like a rear spoiler that acts as an air brake.
Inside, it's pure luxury: handcrafted black leather, carbon-fiber trims, massive forged wheels on custom tires, and loads of options so each car can be totally unique.