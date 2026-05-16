Brabus reveals Bodo grand tourer honoring Bodo Buschmann, €1m (₹9.5cr)

Handbuilt V12, 1,000hp, carbon-fiber body

Under the hood, you get a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 biturbo engine pushing out 1,000hp, enough to hit 0-100km/h in three seconds and top out at 360km/h.

The body is all carbon-fiber for lightness and agility, with active aerodynamics like a rear spoiler that acts as an air brake.

Inside, it's pure luxury: handcrafted black leather, carbon-fiber trims, massive forged wheels on custom tires, and loads of options so each car can be totally unique.