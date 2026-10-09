Brabus unveils only 10 Urban E Fragment Edition electric motorcycles
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Brabus just dropped the Urban E Fragment Edition, an all-electric motorcycle that's about as exclusive as it gets: only 10 will ever be made.
Revealed at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, this $50,000 collector's piece was designed with DAB Motors and Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design, rocking a sleek monochrome look.
Brabus 27 kW motor, 93-mile range
Hand-built in France, the bike packs a punch with its 27 kW motor (that's 37hp and a wild 475Nm of torque), hitting up to 121km/h and going about 150km on a single charge.
You can choose between Eco, Street, or Sport mode depending on your vibe.
Orders are now open through Brabus's own channels and through DAB Motors for European buyers if you've got the cash and act fast.