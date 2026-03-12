Bridger concept previews Renault's upcoming sub-4m SUV for India

The Bridger stands out with its roomy cabin: think 400-liter trunk space and generous rear knee room (200mm). Power options will include gasoline (1.0-liter to 1.2-liter, 99-120hp), hybrid, CNG, and electric versions with two battery options. Prices are expected to start around ₹7 lakh.

Bridger will go up against Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon

Going up against popular picks like Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, the Bridger's big draw is its flexible engine choices and extra space, all at a wallet-friendly price.

If you want versatility without stretching your budget, this could be one to watch when it arrives.