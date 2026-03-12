Bridger concept previews Renault's upcoming sub-4m SUV for India
Renault has just shown off the Bridger concept, a sub-4-meter SUV coming to India by late 2027.
It slots between the Kiger and Duster, built on the R-GMP platform.
The design is boxy with a spare wheel on the tailgate, 200-millimeter ground clearance, and chunky 18-inch alloys, giving it a rugged vibe.
What will be offered under the hood?
The Bridger stands out with its roomy cabin: think 400-liter trunk space and generous rear knee room (200mm).
Power options will include gasoline (1.0-liter to 1.2-liter, 99-120hp), hybrid, CNG, and electric versions with two battery options.
Prices are expected to start around ₹7 lakh.
Bridger will go up against Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon
Going up against popular picks like Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, the Bridger's big draw is its flexible engine choices and extra space, all at a wallet-friendly price.
If you want versatility without stretching your budget, this could be one to watch when it arrives.