BSA's Bantam 350 takes on Royal Enfield Hunter

More punch than the RE Hunter

The Bantam 350 runs on a 334cc liquid-cooled engine making 29hp and approximately 29.6Nm—noticeably more punch than the Hunter's air-cooled setup.

You get a six-speed gearbox, ABS disk brakes, telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, and an extended wheelbase for better highway stability.

It weighs in at approximately 185kg with a comfy seat height of approximately 800mm.