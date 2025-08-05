BSA's Bantam 350 takes on Royal Enfield Hunter
BSA just dropped the Bantam 350, a retro commuter bike blending classic British vibes with modern tech.
It's designed to go head-to-head with the popular Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and is part of Mahindra's Classic Legends lineup.
More punch than the RE Hunter
The Bantam 350 runs on a 334cc liquid-cooled engine making 29hp and approximately 29.6Nm—noticeably more punch than the Hunter's air-cooled setup.
You get a six-speed gearbox, ABS disk brakes, telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, and an extended wheelbase for better highway stability.
It weighs in at approximately 185kg with a comfy seat height of approximately 800mm.
Which 1 should you choose?
Priced at £3,499 (about $4,500) in the UK, the Bantam targets new riders and city commuters wanting something fresh but reliable.
If you prefer old-school simplicity at a lower price, though, the Hunter still holds its ground as a solid pick.