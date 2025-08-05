India saw record electric car sales in July: Here's how

Tata Motors led the charge with 6,019 cars sold—its best month yet—but its market share dropped from 67% to 38% as rivals caught up. JSW MG Motor India doubled its share to 32% with 5,061 units sold.

Mahindra, Hyundai, BYD, Kia, and BMW also saw good sales

Mahindra boosted its presence with 2,810 cars sold thanks to popular models like the BE6 and XEV 9e.

Hyundai and BYD added over a thousand more between them. Even Kia set a personal record after launching the Carens Clavis EV.

In luxury EVs, BMW took the top spot with a solid lead over Mercedes-Benz and others—premium electric rides are catching on too.