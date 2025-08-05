Porsche Macan Design Edition launched in India: Check features, price Auto Aug 05, 2025

Porsche just rolled out a special edition of its Macan SUV, priced at ₹96.05 lakh.

The first 30 buyers score the new Design Package for free—after that, it's an extra ₹7.5 lakh for anyone else or current owners.

This version stands out with fresh touches like LED puddle lamps, colored hub caps, and tinted tail lights.