Porsche Macan Design Edition launched in India: Check features, price
Porsche just rolled out a special edition of its Macan SUV, priced at ₹96.05 lakh.
The first 30 buyers score the new Design Package for free—after that, it's an extra ₹7.5 lakh for anyone else or current owners.
This version stands out with fresh touches like LED puddle lamps, colored hub caps, and tinted tail lights.
SUV gets sporty body-colored aprons and side skirts
The Design Package adds sporty body-colored aprons and side skirts outside, plus a black gear knob and carbon finishes inside for a sleeker vibe.
Performance-wise, it sticks with the standard 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (265hp/400Nm), sprinting from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds—though it comes at a higher price than rivals like Audi Q5 or BMW X3 in India.