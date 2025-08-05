Toyota Innova has over 12 lakh units in India
Toyota just marked 20 years of the Innova in India, and it's sold over 12 lakh units since 2005.
From road trips with friends to family hauls and even business use, the Innova has become a go-to ride for all kinds of journeys.
Innova has evolved over the years
The OG Innova launched in 2005 was all about space and comfort. Then came the Crysta in 2016 with a fresh look and better performance.
The latest HyCross (2022) switched things up with a hybrid engine for more power and mileage—over one lakh HyCross units have been sold already.
What makes the Innova so popular?
Toyota's VP Varinder Wadhwa says it comes down to reliability, comfort, and roominess—stuff that matters whether you're driving through city chaos or heading out on long trips.
Plus, Toyota's T CARE program (with perks like T DELIVER and T ASSIST) aims to make owning an Innova even smoother.