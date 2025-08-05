Vida hits 1 lakh sales milestone in just 2 years
Hero MotoCorp's electric scooter brand, Vida, just crossed the 1 lakh (100,000) sales mark as of August 4, 2025.
Since launching in late 2022, Vida has quickly become a big player in India's growing EV scene—showing that more people are ready to go green on two wheels.
Record month in July
July 2025 was huge: over 11,000 units shipped and more than 10,000 retail sales. That's a massive 107% jump from last year and doubled their EV market share to over 10%.
The buzz is mostly thanks to the popular V2 model and the new VX2 series.
VX2 Go starts at ₹44,990
The VX2 Go starts at ₹44,990, while the VX2 Plus with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is ₹57,990.
With BaaS, you pay for battery use by distance instead of buying it outright—making these scooters super budget-friendly.
Charging network is growing fast
Vida owners can plug in at over 4,500 charging points nationwide—including Ather Grid stations.
As Hero expands its service network even further, it looks like electric scooters are only going to get more accessible for everyone.