Vida hits 1 lakh sales milestone in just 2 years

Hero MotoCorp's electric scooter brand, Vida, just crossed the 1 lakh (100,000) sales mark as of August 4, 2025. Since launching in late 2022, Vida has quickly become a big player in India's growing EV scene—showing that more people are ready to go green on two wheels.

Record month in July July 2025 was huge: over 11,000 units shipped and more than 10,000 retail sales. That's a massive 107% jump from last year and doubled their EV market share to over 10%.

The buzz is mostly thanks to the popular V2 model and the new VX2 series.

VX2 Go starts at ₹44,990 The VX2 Go starts at ₹44,990, while the VX2 Plus with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is ₹57,990.

With BaaS, you pay for battery use by distance instead of buying it outright—making these scooters super budget-friendly.