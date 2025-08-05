Oben's Rorr EZ Sigma e-bike launched: Prices start at ₹1.27 lakh
Oben Electric just dropped its new Rorr EZ Sigma electric bike in India, starting at ₹1.27 lakh for the 3.4kWh model and ₹1.37 lakh for the 4.4kWh version (ex-showroom).
Early birds get these prices before they go up by about ₹20,000 later.
You can book yours online or offline for just ₹2,999, with deliveries kicking off August 15, 2025.
Top speed of 95km/h
The Rorr EZ Sigma packs a punch with a 7.5kW motor (52Nm torque), hitting up to 95km/h and zipping from 0-40km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
The LFP battery gives you up to 140km range on the base model and up to 175km on the higher variant, plus fast charging gets you to 80% in around an hour and a half.
Comes with 3 ride modes and reverse gear
Loaded with features like three ride modes, reverse gear, unified brake assist, geo-fencing security, anti-theft alerts, and a slick 5-inch TFT display—this bike's built for city life and peace of mind.
With better battery life than most rivals (and an optional eight-year warranty), it's definitely worth checking out if you want something smart and future-ready on two wheels!