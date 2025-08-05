Oben's Rorr EZ Sigma e-bike launched: Prices start at ₹1.27 lakh

Top speed of 95km/h

The Rorr EZ Sigma packs a punch with a 7.5kW motor (52Nm torque), hitting up to 95km/h and zipping from 0-40km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

The LFP battery gives you up to 140km range on the base model and up to 175km on the higher variant, plus fast charging gets you to 80% in around an hour and a half.