Next Article
Mercedes-Benz celebrates production of 600,000th G-Class SUV
Mercedes-Benz just rolled out its 600,000th G-Class SUV at the Graz plant in Austria—a sleek G 580 with EQ Technology in Obsidian Black.
First launched back in 1979, the G-Class has built a reputation for being tough and adventure-ready, but it's also become a luxury status symbol over the years.
What keeps habit the G-Class cool?
What keeps the G-Class cool?
Tons of personalization—since 2019, buyers have had nearly 20,000 paint options to choose from (including throwback colors), with the expansion to this range occurring in 2024.
Even as tech and style evolve, classic touches like round headlights and that iconic side-hinged rear door stick around.
The blend of heritage and modern flair keeps fans hooked worldwide.