Mercedes-Benz celebrates production of 600,000th G-Class SUV

What keeps habit the G-Class cool?

What keeps the G-Class cool?

Tons of personalization—since 2019, buyers have had nearly 20,000 paint options to choose from (including throwback colors), with the expansion to this range occurring in 2024.

Even as tech and style evolve, classic touches like round headlights and that iconic side-hinged rear door stick around.

The blend of heritage and modern flair keeps fans hooked worldwide.