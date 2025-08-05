Tata Motors drops new Harrier Adventure variants: Check prices
Tata Motors just dropped the new Harrier Adventure X and Adventure X+ variants, starting at ₹18.99 lakh—making them ₹55,000 cheaper than the outgoing models.
Both pack a 170hp diesel engine with manual or automatic options.
Prices are locked in until October 31, 2025, so there's time to check them out.
The Adventure X variant costs ₹18.99 lakh
The Adventure X series stands out with its Seaweed Green color and stylish black-and-tan interiors.
You get handy upgrades like auto wipers, plus favorites that stick around: 17-inch alloys, a big panoramic sunroof, a sharp 360-degree camera setup, a crisp 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, and six airbags.
The Adventure X+ variant is priced at ₹19.34 lakh
If you go for the Adventure X+, you'll also score rear disk brakes, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech—though it skips the old model's front sensors and bigger wheels.
Overall: more safety features for less money is always nice to see!
```