Bugatti celebrates 20 years at Wynn Las Vegas with Destrier
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Bugatti just threw a massive party at Wynn Las Vegas to mark 20 years in the US showing off 21 jaw-dropping hypercars, including the one-of-a-kind Destrier.
The event drew more than 7,500 fans, proving that America still has a soft spot for these luxury speed machines.
Bugatti sold 353 cars in US.
Since bringing the Veyron stateside in 2006, Bugatti has sold 353 cars across its US dealerships.
They're doubling down on their American fanbase by setting aside one-third of all Tourbillon models for buyers here.
The celebration also spotlighted Programme Solitaire, which crafts ultra-exclusive rides like the Destrier and FKP Hommage for collectors who want something truly special.