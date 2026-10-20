Bugatti restores mirror-like aluminum Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, certified
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Bugatti just restored a truly unique Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, famous for its mirror-like aluminum body.
The car was rebuilt at its Molsheim workshop using aluminum blocks weighing up to 20 tons, and now it's officially certified for authenticity with the La Maison Pur Sang certification.
Bugatti reversed changes, Carmine Red interior
The interior is a Carmine Red leather interior with handcrafted touches and exposed carbon fiber, classic Bugatti style.
To keep things original, Bugatti reversed any custom changes made over the years.
While the current owner is still a mystery, Formula One star Fernando Alonso has been seen behind the wheel in Monaco.
This project shows just how much Bugatti values its legacy cars.