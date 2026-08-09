Bugatti unveils Destrier single build hypercar under programme Solitaire
Bugatti just revealed the Destrier, a single-build hypercar that blends old-school inspiration with modern luxury.
Created under Bugatti's Programme Solitaire bespoke division, the Destrier takes cues from the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic but rides on the same platform as the Bolide.
Unlike its track-focused sibling, this car is all about high-end comfort and craftsmanship.
It will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week, culminating at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 16, 2026.
Destrier packs 1,600-hp quad-turbo W16
The Destrier stands out with a new body design featuring Bugatti's signature C-line, a wider horseshoe grille, and sleek rear haunches, all sitting just one meter tall (yep, it's their lowest car ever).
It sports a unique Sapphire Celeste paint job with polished aluminum and tinted carbon-fiber details.
Inside, you get luxe Ambre Voyageur leather seats, copper-threaded textiles, hammered metal finishes, and subtle nods to Bugatti's French roots.
Underneath it all is a massive 1,600-hp quad-turbo W16 engine, so it isn't just for show.