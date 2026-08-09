Bugatti unveils Destrier single build hypercar under programme Solitaire

Bugatti just revealed the Destrier, a single-build hypercar that blends old-school inspiration with modern luxury.

Created under Bugatti's Programme Solitaire bespoke division, the Destrier takes cues from the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic but rides on the same platform as the Bolide.

Unlike its track-focused sibling, this car is all about high-end comfort and craftsmanship.

It will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week, culminating at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 16, 2026.