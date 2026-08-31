Bugatti unveils owner-influenced 1-off Veyron via La Maison Pur Sang
Bugatti just dropped a one-off Veyron to mark 20 years since the hypercar first hit the road.
Built with input from its owner, this one-off Veyron mixes classic Veyron vibes with fresh updates from Bugatti's La Maison Pur Sang program, a project that's all about restoring and reimagining Bugattis for today.
Veyron gets 2-tone paint, bespoke interior
The car sports a bold paint job blending Rouge Rembrandt red and Petrol Blue, plus new wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) fitted with Chiron-spec tires.
Inside, you'll find the cabin finished in Magnolia, detailed Mocassin stitching on the steering wheel and gear selector, a dedicated 20 years of Veyron emblem between the seats, and a center console finished in watch-inspired Cote de Geneve style, showing off just how far custom design can go.