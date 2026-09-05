Bultaco returns with Rally GT 300 and limited TSS350

The Rally GT 300 packs a 292cc engine, ABS brakes, a 5-inch TFT display, and even a dash cam for your rides, starting at €3,999 (about $4,700).

It's built in China but designed in Spain for affordability.

The TSS350 is pure nostalgia, a modern spin on Bultaco's 1960s racer with a punchy two-stroke engine and only 29 units are planned to be built.

This one's track-only and celebrates Bultaco's racing roots in style.