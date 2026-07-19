Bureau of Indian Standards tightens hydrogen purity testing for vehicles
India just made its hydrogen fuel testing stricter as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) rolled out new ways to check for impurities in hydrogen used in fuel-cell vehicles (think cleaner energy for cars and busses).
These rules aim to make life easier for producers, labs, and automakers as India pushes ahead with greener transport.
Updated guidelines help labs detect impurities
The updated guidelines help labs spot stuff like carbon monoxide, sulfur compounds, ammonia, and moisture, things that can mess with how well fuel cells work or how long they last.
BIS scientist Mohit Garg said harmonized standards provide a technical framework for accurate testing, calibration, quality assurance, and more.
With India aiming to make 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen a year by 2030, these standards are a big step toward cleaner energy and cutting down on pollution.