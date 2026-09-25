BYD 10,839 cars away from overtaking Ford in Europe
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Chinese carmaker BYD is just 10,839 cars away from overtaking Ford in Europe, thanks to a massive 144.1% jump in sales this year.
While BYD registered 234,099 vehicles by August 2026, Ford's numbers dropped to 244,938.
Other Chinese brands like SAIC are also closing in, signaling a big shift toward Chinese cars on European roads.
Ford joins Renault for Europe EVs
Feeling the heat, Ford has teamed up with Renault to build new electric cars for Europe, possibly even bringing back the Fiesta with a fresh twist.
Meanwhile, rivals like Geely and Chery are also ramping up sales fast.
All this points to a changing car scene in Europe, with Chinese automakers making bold moves and traditional players working hard to keep up.