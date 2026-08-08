BYD Atto 2 spotted in India ahead of launch
BYD's Atto 2 electric SUV was spotted cruising on Indian roads, hinting that its launch isn't far off.
Expected to be BYD's most affordable electric SUV here and positioned below the Atto 3, the test car looked almost ready for showrooms with only light camouflage and familiar global design touches.
Atto 2 offers 430km WLTP
Globally, the Atto 2 packs slim LED headlamps, a closed grille, flush door handles, connected tail lamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Inside, you get a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS features.
With a 64.8-kilowatt-hour battery offering up to a 430-kilometer range (WLTP), it's set to take on rivals like Tata Sierra EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.
No word yet if India will get the plug-in hybrid version.