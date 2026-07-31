BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India, launching this year
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The BYD Atto 2, a midsize SUV, was just spotted testing on Indian roads and is set to launch later this year.
It sports a modern look with connected headlights, petal-shaped alloy wheels, and black body cladding.
Inside, there's an all-black cabin with a floating touchscreen and advanced driver assistance features.
Atto 2 expected electric, PHEV possible
Expected to offer an electric version (up to 430km range) and possibly a plug-in hybrid (up to 1,000km range), the Atto 2 aims to take on the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Sierra EV in India.
The rear design details are still under wraps but should follow the international model's LED taillights and silver accents.