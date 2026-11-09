BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India with 2 batteries
The BYD Atto 2, a new all-electric midsize SUV, has just been spotted testing on Indian roads; no camouflage this time.
It's expected to launch soon as BYD's most affordable SUV here, sitting below the Atto 3.
The Atto 2 will offer two battery choices: a 45.1 kWh pack and a larger 64.8 kWh option with up to 430km WLTP-certified range for those who want more juice.
Atto 2 design and fast charging
Design-wise, the Atto 2 keeps things sporty with black and silver cladding, sleek electric door handles, and connected LED tail lamps at the back.
Globally, it comes with up to 201hp and supports fast charging (up to 155 kW), making it a solid rival for other electric SUVs like the MG ZS EV.
If you're eyeing an entry-level EV that doesn't skimp on style or range, this one might be worth waiting for.