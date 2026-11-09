BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India with 2 batteries

The BYD Atto 2, a new all-electric midsize SUV, has just been spotted testing on Indian roads; no camouflage this time.

It's expected to launch soon as BYD's most affordable SUV here, sitting below the Atto 3.

The Atto 2 will offer two battery choices: a 45.1 kWh pack and a larger 64.8 kWh option with up to 430km WLTP-certified range for those who want more juice.